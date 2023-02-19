CBI sells +$140 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $147,761,478.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 224 exchange companies cashed out $85,000,000. The remaining $62,761,478 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.