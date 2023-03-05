CBI sells +$125 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $125 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $125,670,008.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 139 exchange companies cashed out $60,800,000. The remaining $65,870,008 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.