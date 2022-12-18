CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $120 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $120,228,591.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 103 exchange companies cashed out $22,110,000. The remaining $98,118,591 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 11 banks meeting those requests.