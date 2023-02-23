CBI sells +$105 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned over $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $106,855,419.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 65 exchange companies cashed out $81,655,419. The remaining $25,200,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.