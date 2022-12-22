CBI sells +100$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $100 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $100,142,740.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 99 exchange companies cashed out $34,800,000. The remaining $65,342,740 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 12 banks meeting those requests.