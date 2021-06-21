CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-21T10:34:01+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the foreign currency auction increased to more than $243 million today, Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales increased to $243,385,000 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $240,769,517 last on Sunday. Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $53,240,000, while $190,145,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

