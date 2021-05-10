CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of Foreign currency jumped today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 6.36% to reach $184,427,869 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 173,992,311$ dollars on Sunday.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 28 exchange companies cashed $47,600,000 million, while $136,827,869 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.