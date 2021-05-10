Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-10T09:56:35+0000
CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of Foreign currency jumped today, Monday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 6.36% to reach $184,427,869 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 173,992,311$ dollars on Sunday.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 28 exchange companies cashed $47,600,000 million, while $136,827,869 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

related

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-04-27 09:28:19
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction slip after a brief hike

Date: 2021-04-29 10:52:25
CBI sales in the currency auction slip after a brief hike

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says