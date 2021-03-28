Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-28T11:15:58+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency tremendously ebbed today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered an 83.33% decline in its sales to settle at 13.082million dollars, compared to 78.418million dollars on Thursday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with three banks meeting those requests.

related

Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-28 09:17:54
Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales decline by +38%

Date: 2021-02-04 11:42:28
CBI sales decline by +38%

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Date: 2021-01-19 13:03:13
CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars