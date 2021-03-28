CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency tremendously ebbed today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered an 83.33% decline in its sales to settle at 13.082million dollars, compared to 78.418million dollars on Thursday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with three banks meeting those requests.