CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +4%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-18T10:42:33+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +4%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency dipped today, Sunday, compared to last Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 4.65% decline in its sales to settle at $196,482,000, compared to $205,455,296 on Monday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that ten banks, nine banking companies, and 155 mediation companies cashed $8.75 million, while $188.092 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 29 banks meeting those requests.

