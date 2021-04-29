CBI sales in the currency auction slip after a brief hike

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency dipped today, Thursday, after yesterday's hike.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions settled at $177,231,378 compared to $204,267,368 on Wednesday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and seven banking companies shared a cash load of $14.65 million, while $162,581,378 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 32 banks meeting those requests.