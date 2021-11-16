CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $150 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $198,118,543. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 215 exchange companies cashed $45,650 million, while the $152,468,543 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.