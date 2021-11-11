Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-11T12:24:51+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $167 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $167,298,749. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 140 exchange companies cashed $27,700 million, while the $139,598,139 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.

related

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Date: 2021-08-30 12:17:12
CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction continue to rise

Date: 2021-06-14 10:46:03
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction continue to rise

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Date: 2021-09-23 11:19:04
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Date: 2021-01-19 13:03:13
CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

CBI sales slip by +2%

Date: 2021-04-20 09:55:19
CBI sales slip by +2%

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Date: 2021-07-26 12:15:50
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-05-25 10:47:01
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said