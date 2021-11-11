CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $167 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $167,298,749. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 140 exchange companies cashed $27,700 million, while the $139,598,139 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.