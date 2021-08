Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $255 million today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at today's Foreign Exchange Auction registered a 6.51% rise to settle at $255,485,324.

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 4 companies cashed out $90,30 million, while $135,455,324 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.