CBI sales experience slight dip in Sunday's auction

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's dollar sales in Sunday's auction experienced a slight dip by 0.84%, reaching $236 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central Bank sold $236,649,075 in today's auction for buying and selling the US dollar, compared to the sales of $238,779,568 last Thursday, which is a decrease of 0.84%.

The bank covered it with an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and an exchange rate of 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for external transfers and cash exchange.

Our correspondent added that most of the sales of dollars went towards reinforcing balances abroad in the form of transfers and documentary credits, totaling $189,699,075. The remaining $46,950 was in cash sales. He pointed out that 15 banks purchased cash dollars, while 24 banks fulfilled the requests to reinforce balances abroad.

Furthermore, a total of 190 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.