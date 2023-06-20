CBI sales exceed a quarter billion Dollars

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's auction sales surpassed the quarter billion-dollar mark today.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, "The Central Bank sold a total of $252,086,600 in its auction today, covering documentary credits, international settlements for electronic cards at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, and foreign transfers at a rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar. Cash sales were also conducted at a rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar."

Our correspondent added that the majority of the dollar sales were aimed at bolstering foreign reserves through transfers and documentary credits, amounting to $195,386,600. The remaining $56,700,000 was sold in cash transactions.

Furthermore, our correspondent noted that 16 banks purchased cash dollars, while 21 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign reserves. The total number of participating exchange and intermediary companies in the auction amounted to 167.