CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

Shafaq News/ Hard currency sales of the Central Bank of Iraq slid further on Sunday to stand at 32 million dollars.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction dropped by 39.62% to reach 32.634 million dollars at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 53.603 million dollars on Saturday.

Our correspondent explained that only 100 dollars were sold in cash, while all the rest went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with only eight banks meeting those requests.