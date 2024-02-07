CBI’s outward remittances surge to 187$ million

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 203 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $203,721,006, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $187,551,006, while the cash sales amounted to $16,170,000.

Five banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 15 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.