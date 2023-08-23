CBI's dollar sales remain stable at around $200 Million

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's dollar sales demonstrated stability, hovering around the $200 million mark, in Wednesday's auction.

A report from Shafaq News agency highlighted that the Central Bank's auction for buying and selling the US dollar resulted in sales totaling $197,404,001. This figure closely mirrors Tuesday's sales, which amounted to $196,599,621.

The bank executed transactions at an exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards. Additionally, foreign transfers were conducted at a rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar, while cash transactions were also set at 1,310 dinars per dollar.

Most dollar sales were channeled towards reinforcing overseas balances in remittances and credits, summing up to $166,784,000. Cash sales constituted $30,620,000 of the total.

The transactional landscape comprised eight banks that procured cash dollars and 18 banks that responded to requests to bolster overseas balances. In addition, 91 exchange and mediation companies participated in the auction.