CBI's auction witnesses 88% surge in foreign transfers

Shafaq News / Foreign transfers at the central bank's auction soared by 88% on Sunday, reaching a total of $200 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, CBI sold $203,800,280 in its auction for buying and selling US dollars.

The bank covered these transactions at an exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements, and at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.

Our correspondent noted that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were utilized to bolster foreign balances, amounting to $200,100,280, marking an 88% increase from cash sales, which amounted to $23,700,000.

During the auction, 5 banks purchased cash dollars, while 19 banks fulfilled requests to enhance their foreign balances. In total, 49 exchange and brokerage companies participated in the auction.