CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported over $1 billion in sales of hard currency during its currency auction last week.

According to an official statement by the Bank, CBI’s sales for the past week amounted to $1,088,321,474, with a daily average of $272,080,368.

Monday witnessed the highest sales of the week, with transactions totaling $275,665,912, while Tuesday recorded the lowest sales at $268,576,164.

Foreign transfer sales reached $991,141,473, accounting for 90% of the total sales, significantly higher than the cash sales, which stood at $97,180,000.