CBI’s Auction sees sales exceed $250 Million

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported that its auction on Tuesday recorded sales exceeding $250 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the Central Bank conducted its auction to buy and sell the US dollar, resulting in total sales of $255,684,184. An increase from Monday, when sales amounted to $197 million.

The Central Bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars for each dollar for documentary and international settlements via electronic cards. The rate remained the same, at 1,310 dinars per dollar for external transfers and cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were allocated to strengthen balances abroad in the form of remittances and credits, reaching $201,848,184, while cash sales amounted to $54,200,000.

Our correspondent noted nine banks purchased cash dollars, while 16 responded to requests to enhance their balances abroad. Additionally, 129 exchange and brokerage companies participated in the auction.