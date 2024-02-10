CBI reports over $800 million in weekly hard currency sales
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling more than 800 million US dollars in hard currency in the past week.
According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, CBI sold $825,580,155 over four days at an average of $206,395,038 per day.
Last week's total sales were $1,075,862,031 over five days at an average of $211,572,406 per day.
On Thursday, dollar sales were at their highest at $209,264,308, and on Wednesday they were at their lowest at $203,721,006.
Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted $733,171,825, which was 87% more than cash sales of $92,408,330.
The selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, while the rate for foreign transfers and cash sales stood at 1310 dinars per dollar.