CBI reports +$985 mn in weekly dollar sales

Shafaq News / In the past week, Iraq's Central Bank (CBI) reported total sales of more than $985 million in hard currency, primarily in US dollars.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI conducted auctions over five days in the past week, resulting in sales of $985,596,005, with an average daily sale of $184,462,106. This figure represents an increase compared to the previous week, which saw sales of $801,133,899.

The highest sales of dollars occurred on Tuesday, with transactions reaching $199,829,639, while the lowest sales took place on Sunday, with transactions amounting to $193,925,190.

Our correspondent further noted that foreign exchange sales during the past week reached $776,984,105, showing a significant 64% increase compared to cash sales, which totaled $280,613,900.

It is noteworthy that these sales were in the form of cash and foreign remittances to support foreign trade. The exchange rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was set at 1,305 IQD for every US dollar, while the exchange rate for foreign remittances and cash sales stood at 1,310 IQD for every US dollar.