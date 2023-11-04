CBI auctions over $997 million in Forex last week

Shafaq News/ Iraq's central bank (CBI) has sold more than $997 million in foreign currency (forex) on the week ending on November 4.

The central bank sold $997,084,686 throughout the last week over five days of auctions, marking a daily average of $199,416,937.

The highest dollar sales for the past week were recorded on Monday, reaching $203,802,572. In contrast, the lowest sales were recorded on Tuesday $195,529,217.

The week's transactions saw $895,289,904 disbursed for transfers abroad. Cash transactions amounted to only 14% of the total sales, with $129,011,600.