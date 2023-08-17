CBI records third consecutive decline in US dollar sales at currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq reported a decline in its sales of the US dollar for the third consecutive day at the currency auction on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the Central Bank sold 192,171,293 dollars during the auction, marking a decrease from the previous day's sales of 193 million dollars.

The bank executed the transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and settlements, as well as at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for international electronic card transactions and foreign transfers.

Most dollar sales were allocated to enhancing foreign balances, such as remittances and credits, totaling 158,912,293. The remaining 34,800,000 dollars were sold in cash form.

Reportedly, eight banks purchased cash dollars, while 17 banks responded to requests for bolstering foreign balances. 99 exchange and mediation companies participated in the auction.