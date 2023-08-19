CBI records approximately $1 Bn in dollar sales during past week

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales of approximately $1 billion over the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, during the five-day auction held by the CBI last week, a total of $978,699,311 was sold, with a daily average of $195,739,862.

This marked a decrease of 7.14% compared to the preceding week's sales, which totaled $210,424,928.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Sunday of the past week, reaching $207,684,288. In contrast, the lowest sales were on Tuesday, amounting to $183,890,982.

Foreign remittance sales during the past week surged by 82%, totaling $828,569,311, compared to cash sales which reached $150,130,000.

Our correspondent clarified that the sales were conducted in both cash and foreign remittances, aimed at facilitating international trade. Moreover, the selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements via electronic cards was set at 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, while the selling rate for foreign remittances and cash sales stood at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.