CBI records +$1 bn in forex sales

Shafaq News / The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in foreign currency, primarily the US dollar, exceeded one billion US dollars during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold a total of $1,071,042,258 over the course of the past week, during five auction days. The daily average was $214,008,457, which is lower than the previous week's figure of $1,090,529,470.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Wednesday, reaching $220,561,970, while the lowest sales were on Monday, totaling $206,303,771.

Our correspondent pointed out that foreign exchange transfer sales during the past week amounted to $989,172,285, showing a 92% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $81,870,000.