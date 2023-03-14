CBI governor appoints a seasoned banker as his deputy

Shafaq News/ The governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Tuesday issued an order appointing Faisal Wisam al-Heims as the bank's new deputy governor.

Prior to his appointment, al-Heims, a seasoned banker with decades of experience, served as the Director-General of the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), a state-owned bank that facilitates international trade transactions and provides financing for trade activities.

In addition to his role at TBI, al-Heims also served as the Chairman of the Iraq Securities Commission, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the Iraqi stock market.