CBI delays financing initiatives despite PM Al-Sudani's request

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) is postponing financing initiatives, despite Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's request, informed sources stated.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that “since 2015, the CBI has launched financing initiatives to support private sector projects in industry, agriculture and commerce, and housing purchases amid the ongoing crisis.”

A document revealed that PM Al-Sudani instructed the CBI to reactivate its financing initiative aiming to boost the Iraqi economy, while the sources pointed out that the Bank is delaying the PM’s directives.

Notably, the CBI's initiatives have helped thousands of citizens and boosted private sector growth.