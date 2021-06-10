Report

CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-10T10:58:56+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Thursday upholding foreign currency cash sales to banks and exchange companies. 

In a statement issued earlier today, the Bank said that the purpose of this move is to meet the increasing demand for foreign currency and achieve the goals of its monetary policy.

 "Banks share will be 300 thousand dollars a week. A-class exchange company will be granted 2.2 million dollars a week, while B-class 750 thousand dollars a week. C-class companies' share will be 70 thousand dollars monthly." 

Banks and exchange companies shall submit their requests starting from Sunday, June 13, 2021, according to CBI's statement. 

Experts anticipate a decline in the dollar exchange rates after the CBI boosted its sales to banks and exchange companies.

