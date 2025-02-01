CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,166,384,363 at a daily rate averaging $291,596,090 compared to the previous week's sales of $294,385,330.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Tuesday, reaching $299,950,287, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $283,018,598.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,095,234,363, compared to cash sales of $71,150,000.