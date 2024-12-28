CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,067,584,729 at a daily rate averaging $291,196,182 compared to the previous week's average $289,134,990.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $296,151,962, while the lowest was on Sunday, totaling $284,696,947.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,067,537,979, with an increase of 95% compared to cash sales, which reached$46,750,000.