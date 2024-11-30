CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,393,968,342 at a daily rate averaging $278,793,668 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,434,982,505.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $290,459,512, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $278,258,012.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,337,368,342, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $56,600,000.