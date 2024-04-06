CBI auctions +$1.2 billion during the past week

Shafaq News / The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1.2 billion during the past week, with most of it transferred abroad.

Our correspondent reported that CBI sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,273,178,100, at a daily rate averaging $254,635,620, which is higher compared to the previous week's sales of $1,259,432,212.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Wednesday, reaching $256,413,014, while the lowest were on Tuesday, totaling $250,017,041.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,196,338,100, with an increase of 94% compared to cash sales, which reached $76,840,000."

The sales were made in cash and transfers abroad to finance foreign trade, with the selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards at 1,305 IQD per dollar. Meanwhile, the selling price for transfers abroad and cash sales was 1,310 IQD per dollar.