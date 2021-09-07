CBI auctioned $4.7 billion in foreign currency in August
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-09-07T11:37:01+0000
Shafaq News/ August sales of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) amounted to more than $4.7 billion in foreign currency.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in August auctions amounted to $4,713,204,000, with the majority of the funds going outside the country in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.
In those transactions, the Central Bank traded the U.S. dollar at a rate of 1,460 dinars to 1.