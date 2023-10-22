CBI auction sees 90% surge in foreign transfers

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's auction on Sunday showcased a 90% surge in foreign transfers, totaling a staggering $179 million.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that CBI auctioned $197,763,446 today for the buying and selling of the US dollar. The Bank provided cover for these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards.
The rate stood at 1,310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.
Our correspondent further explained that the majority of the Bank's dollar sales were directed towards fortifying offshore balances, manifested in the form of transfers and credits, reaching an impressive $179,373,446. This notable increase of 90% overshadowed the cash sales, which amounted to $18,390,000.
It is noteworthy that five banks participated in the purchase of cash dollars, while 18 banks met the demands for bolstering international reserves. The auction also saw active participation from 51 exchange and intermediary companies.