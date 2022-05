Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) opted for a two trillion dinars boost to its capital, an official statement said on Thursday.

With this raise, the CBI's capital stands at five trillion dinars.

"The raise bolsters the policies balanced by a conservative administration of investments. It reflects the importance of the bank's capital and its financial centrality," the statement said, "a portion of the CBI's gains were used to achieve this raise."