CBI Governor meets with Iron Point Iconic delegation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank announced on Tuesday that its Governor, Ali Mohsen Ismail, met with a delegation from the Iron Point Iconic company.

The company is one of the world's largest data center owners, operating in over 26 markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia, and owning data centers for some of the world's largest technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Following the meeting, the governor stated that he had received an offer from the company regarding global growth trends in the data center market, which is expected to double its profits in the next four years to reach around $720 billion.

He added that the company is looking to invest in and develop data centers in Iraq to facilitate the transformation of the Iraqi economy into a digital one.

He also emphasized the Iraqi Central Bank's desire to develop its infrastructure and the importance of storing and operating data on Iraqi soil to protect national security and comply with international best practices.