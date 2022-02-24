Report

CBI Governor arrives in Tehran

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-24T09:38:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said on Thursday.

The agency quoted a tweet of the CBI public relations officer, Mustafa Qamari Wafa, saying that the governor is accompanied by the CEO of the Iraqi Trade Bank, Faysal al-Haymas, and an advisor of the Iraqi president.

Makhif is scheduled to meet his counterpart, Ali Saleh-Abadi, and the advisor to Iranian President, Muhammad Mukhber, later today, CBI's PR officer said.

