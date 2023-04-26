CBI: Foreign Remittances Increase for Second Day

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's foreign remittances have seen a consecutive increase in its dollar sales for the second day, significantly impacting cash sales, according to Shafaq News agency.

CBI sold $187,888,527 during the auction, with most of the sales going towards reinforcing balances abroad in remittances and credits (172,788,527$).

The remaining amount was sold in cash (15,100,000$).

The auction had the participation of three banks that bought cash dollars and 22 banks that responded to requests for strengthening balances abroad. In total, 53 exchange and mediation companies participated in the auction.