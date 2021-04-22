CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$198 million today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the Foreign currency dropped to nearly $198 million today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of Foreign currency amounted to $198,321,000 cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $208,244,000 on Wednesday.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and seven brokering companies cashed $7.21 million, while $ 191,111,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.