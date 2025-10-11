CBI: Domestic debt reaches $69B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Bank (CBI) reported on Saturday that the country’s domestic debt rose in July 2025 to 90.30 trillion dinars (about $69 billion), marking a 16% increase from the same month last year.

The data also indicated a 2.91% rise from June’s 87.74 trillion dinars (around $67 billion). According to CBI, the upward trend in domestic debt was influenced by a 1.72% decline in loans extended by state-owned banks in July compared with the previous month.

Despite minor month-to-month fluctuations in domestic borrowing, analysts highlight that Iraq’s overall debt ratios remain within safe international bounds. External debt constitutes less than 8% of GDP, placing Iraq in a low-risk category that supports credit stability and foreign investor interest.

