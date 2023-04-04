CBI Dollar Sales Fall for Third Consecutive Day

Shafaq News / Iraq's central bank saw a 14.81% decline in dollar sales during its auction on Tuesday, with sales reaching $184 million.

The central bank sold $184,370,292 at an exchange rate of JD 1305 for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and JD 1310 for external remittances and cash exchange.

Most of the dollar sales were used to boost balances abroad in the form of transfers and documentary credits, with $162,370,292 being used for this purpose, while the remaining $22 million was in cash sales.

According to our correspondent, 12 banks purchased cash dollars, while 26 banks fulfilled requests to boost balances abroad, and 109 exchange companies participated in the auction.