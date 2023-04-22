CBI Conducts Successful Four-Day Auction, Selling Over $900 Million in Hard Currency

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's total sales of hard currency amounted to more than $900 million over the past week.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the Central Bank conducted four-day auctions. It sold for $904,354,091, averaging a daily rate of $226,088,522, an increase of 2.26% from the previous week.

The highest sales were recorded on Tuesday, with $283,045,994, while the lowest was on Monday, with $127,085,570.

Foreign remittance sales rose by 32.51%, reaching $539,954,091, compared to cash sales of $364,400,000.

The sales were conducted in cash and remittances to finance foreign trade.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.