Bitcoin breaks $100K amid US-UK trade agreement boost

Shafaq News/ Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark late Thursday, reaching $103,000 for the first time since early February. The rally followed a broad agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, signaling that President Donald Trump's global trade tensions may be easing.

By early Friday, Bitcoin traded at $103,133, up 5.84%. Despite recent volatility, the world’s largest cryptocurrency returned to positive territory for the year, though it remains below its January high of over $109,000.

Ethereum also gained momentum, rising more than 14% to $2,050.46 after hitting its highest point since late March.

Anthony Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, described Bitcoin’s rebound to $100,000 as one of its most remarkable achievements. Last month, it was trading around $74,000, highlighting how buying during peak fear can yield significant returns.

He added that the swift recovery amid renewed investor risk appetite suggests the $109,000 level and beyond could soon be within reach.

Bitcoin and other digital assets had dropped sharply between February and April, amid concerns that Trump’s support for pro-crypto reforms was advancing more slowly than anticipated.