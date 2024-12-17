Basrah crudes surge amid global oil stability

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil inched higher as global oil prices remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 68 cents to $68.99, while Basrah Medium crude also climbed by 68 cents, reaching $72.09.

Global oil prices stabilized amid expectations of weaker demand from China, and investors took profits following a 2% increase in oil prices last week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 6 cents at $70.65 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $73.90 a barrel.