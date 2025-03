Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crudes declined by 0.67%.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $0.46 (0.67%) to $68.61 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude decreased by $0.46 (0.64%) to $71.66 per barrel.

Brent crude recorded a 0.56% increase, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted gains of approximately 0.59%.