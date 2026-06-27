Basrah crudes jump 17%+ for the week

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude posted weekly gains of more than 17%, outperforming global oil benchmarks, which ended the week lower.

Basrah Heavy rose $1.76, or 2.97%, in the final trading session to settle at $61.05 a barrel, bringing its weekly gain to $10.57, or 17.3%. Basrah Medium also climbed $1.76, or 2.87%, to $63.15 a barrel, recording a weekly gain of $10.57, or 20.1%.

Meanwhile, Brent settled at $71.96 a barrel, down $3.30, or 4.38%, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $2.77, or 3.85%, to $69.12 a barrel.