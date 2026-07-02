Basrah crudes decline amid global losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude slipped more than 1% on Thursday, as major global benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 66 cents, or 1.05%, to $62.32 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude dropped by 66 cents, or 1.01%, to settle at $64.42 per barrel.

Brent crude declined by 75 cents, or 1.05%, to $70.82 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 79 cents, or 1.15%, to $67.78 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude edged down 0.57% to $78.42 per barrel, while Kuwait Export Blend retreated 4.96% to $79.44. In contrast, UAE Das crude climbed 2.62% to $68.64 per barrel, Qatar Land crude gained 2.63% to $68.34, and Oman crude advanced 6.76% to $68.56 per barrel. OPEC's basket slipped 3.60% to $77.37 per barrel.