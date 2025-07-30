Basrah crude rises despite global oil stability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Oil prices in Iraq rose on Wednesday, with both Basrah Heavy and Medium crude recording gains, despite stable trends in global markets.

The increase came as Basrah's grades climbed by $1.31 per barrel, up 0.88% from the previous session. Basrah Heavy reached $67.89, while Basrah Medium rose to $70.94.

Globally, prices held steady after a sharp 3% jump earlier in the week, driven by concerns over supply shortages following threats by US President Donald Trump to impose strict measures against Russia.

By the end of the session, Brent crude settled at $72.65, and US crude at $69.23 per barrel.